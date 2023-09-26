Home Business

Flipkart invests in five early-stage tech start-ups

These start-ups will receive mentorship for growth and innovation, with equity-based investments ranging from $250,000 to $500,000.

Published: 26th September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

Flipkart (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Flipkart’s venture investing arm, Flipkart Ventures, will invest in five early-stage start-ups as part of its accelerator programme, Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA). Five start-ups -- Algomage, Castler, FlexifyMe, NimbleBox.ai, and ReCircle -- have been selected for their potential to revolutionise technology across sectors including deep tech, fintech, health tech, gen-AI, and sustainability, and they will receive equity-based funding.

These start-ups will receive mentorship for growth and innovation, with equity-based investments ranging from $250,000 to $500,000. They will be provided support in achieving product-market fit, laying grounds for a scalable architecture, and building teams, Flipkart Ventures said. Flipkart Ventures with a $100 million fund to back start-ups, has a portfolio of over 15 firms such as BeatO, Finbox, Goat brand labs, Hyperface, Livwell, Neuropixel, Rightbot and others. Lubna Ahmed, head of Flipkart Ventures, said, “Many start-ups from last year’s cohort have been able to secure successful investor funding, cultivate new business relationships and implement pilot projects to support the ecosystem.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flipkart Ventures accelerator programme Flipkart Leap Ahead equity-based funding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp