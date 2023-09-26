IIT Madras and Ericsson partner for joint research in Artificial Intelligence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom gear maker Ericsson and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) announced a partnership for joint research in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company has signed an agreement to become a Platinum Consortium Member for a duration of five years.

According to the MoU, Ericsson Research will provide support and actively participate in all research activities at CeRAI.

"6G and future networks aim to seamlessly integrate the physical and digital worlds, enabling immersive AR/VR experiences. While AI-controlled sensors connect humans and machines, responsible AI practices are essential to ensure trust, fairness, and compliance with privacy regulations. Our focus is on developing cutting-edge methods to enhance trust and explainability in AI algorithms for the public good. Our partnership with CeRAI at IIT Madras is aligned with the Indian Government's vision for the Bharat 6G program," said Dr. Magnus Frodigh, Global Head of Ericsson Research.

The Centre for Responsible AI is an interdisciplinary research centre with a vision of becoming a premier hub for both fundamental and applied research in Responsible AI, with an immediate impact on deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem.

Prof. B. Ravindran, Faculty Head of CeRAI at IIT Madras and Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras emphasized that future networks will facilitate easier access to high-performing AI systems. It is imperative to embed responsible AI principles right from the inception of such systems.

He stated, "With the advent of 5G and 6G networks, many critical applications are likely to be deployed on devices like mobile phones. This necessitates new research to ensure that AI models and their predictions are explainable and to provide performance guarantees that align with the applications they serve. A panel discussion on ‘Responsible AI for Networks of the future’ was organised to commemorate the partnership during the symposium and some of the current research activities being carried out at the Center for Responsible AI were showcased."

NEW DELHI: Telecom gear maker Ericsson and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) announced a partnership for joint research in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company has signed an agreement to become a Platinum Consortium Member for a duration of five years. According to the MoU, Ericsson Research will provide support and actively participate in all research activities at CeRAI. "6G and future networks aim to seamlessly integrate the physical and digital worlds, enabling immersive AR/VR experiences. While AI-controlled sensors connect humans and machines, responsible AI practices are essential to ensure trust, fairness, and compliance with privacy regulations. Our focus is on developing cutting-edge methods to enhance trust and explainability in AI algorithms for the public good. Our partnership with CeRAI at IIT Madras is aligned with the Indian Government's vision for the Bharat 6G program," said Dr. Magnus Frodigh, Global Head of Ericsson Research.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Centre for Responsible AI is an interdisciplinary research centre with a vision of becoming a premier hub for both fundamental and applied research in Responsible AI, with an immediate impact on deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem. Prof. B. Ravindran, Faculty Head of CeRAI at IIT Madras and Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras emphasized that future networks will facilitate easier access to high-performing AI systems. It is imperative to embed responsible AI principles right from the inception of such systems. He stated, "With the advent of 5G and 6G networks, many critical applications are likely to be deployed on devices like mobile phones. This necessitates new research to ensure that AI models and their predictions are explainable and to provide performance guarantees that align with the applications they serve. A panel discussion on ‘Responsible AI for Networks of the future’ was organised to commemorate the partnership during the symposium and some of the current research activities being carried out at the Center for Responsible AI were showcased."