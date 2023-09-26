RBI Guv red-flags dominance of a few board members in large banks

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday raised the issue of “excessive dominance” by a few board members, including chairpersons or vice-chairpersons, in some large commercial banks.

He emphasised the need for fair and democratic board discussions, where every director has an opportunity to express their views. “There should not be an over-dominance or excessive dominance by one or two members of the board, or the chairman or the vice-chairman.

We have seen this even in big commercial banks...wherever we have seen this, we have told the bank that this is not the way,” Das said while addressing directors of Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) at a meeting organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Governor Das didn’t provide further details but stressed the importance of well-functioning boards. Interestingly, this statement comes in the context of past banking system problems, such as the YES Bank bailout and the recent resignation of Uday Kotak from his executive role at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Rana Kapoor, co-founder, chief executive officer, and managing director of YES Bank, was arrested due to his alleged involvement in the irregularities at the bank. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak, the chief executive officer and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, recently stepped down from his position and will continue serving as a non-executive board member.

Governor Das also encouraged directors in urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to have expertise in areas such as risk management and technology, and to engage actively in board discussions by asking relevant questions and seeking clarifications.

In addition, Das also said that safeguarding the hard-earned money of depositors is a sacred obligation for bankers, surpassing the significance of visiting religious place. “Protection of depositors’ money is the most important responsibility of a bank. It is a sacred duty. It is a sacred duty like going to a temple or masjid or gurdwara to bow down, it’s a sacred task. In fact, I would say this is much more,” the governor stated. Furthermore, Das underscored the significance of a stable banking system for the smooth functioning of the economy, emphasising that UCBs are a crucial component of the sector.

