GST Council set to meet on October 7

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 52nd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is set to take place on October 7, 2023, as announced by the Council’s official Twitter handle. According to sources, one of the key topics on the agenda will be the establishment of GST appellate tribunals throughout the country. In a recent development, the government had officially notified the creation of 31 such appellate tribunals.

It is anticipated that the first batch of these tribunals will become operational by the end of this year. However, before they can begin functioning, the government needs to ensure that the requisite infrastructure is in place and competent members are appointed to these tribunals.

The establishment of these GST appellate tribunals aims to provide a dedicated forum for taxpayers to appeal against decisions made by the GST authorities. This move is expected to streamline the dispute resolution process and offer a quicker and more efficient means of addressing GST-related appeals.

Besides that, in setting up appellate tribunals, as per sources, there won’t be any changes in the GST rates on goods and services. During the previous meeting held on August 2, the GST Council had given its nod for amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws. These amendments were aimed at bringing clarity to the taxation of casinos, horse racing, and online gaming activities. As per the approved amendments, a GST rate of 28% is levied on the full face value of bets in these three categories.

