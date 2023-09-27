Home Business

No additional debt in FY24; 50-year bonds for first time

The central government will not go for additional borrowing in current financial year, and stick to its budgeted borrowing target of Rs 15.43 lakh crore.

Published: 27th September 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The central government will not go for additional borrowing in the current financial year, and stick to its budgeted borrowing target of Rs 15.43 lakh crore. As per its borrowing calendar announced on Tuesday, the finance ministry will raise Rs 6.55 lakh crore via dated securities in the second half of FY24 after having raised `8.88 lakh crore in the first half.  The government will for the first time issue 50-year bonds responding to market demand for longer duration securities. 

The government will raise Rs 20,000 crore via green bonds in FY24 against the budget target of Rs 23,764 crore. In FY23, it had raised Rs 16,000 crore via green bonds. As per the ministry statement, gross market borrowing of Rs 6.55 lakh crore will be completed through 20 weekly auctions. The market borrowing will be spread over 3, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30, 40 and 50-year securities. 

The share of borrowing under different maturities will be 6.11% through 3-year bonds, 11.45% through 5-year bonds, 9.16% through 7-year bonds, 22.90% through 10-year, 15.27% through 14-year, 12.21% through 30-year, 18.32% through 40-year and 4.58% through 50-year bonds.

