BMW launches iX1 EV at Rs 66.90 lakhs

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Leading luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched the electric version of its most successful SUV - the iX1 - at a price of Rs 66.90 lakhs. With this, the X1 model becomes the first in its segment to offer a new electric avatar in addition to the petrol and diesel drivetrains.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first fully electric BMW iX1 is a game-changer for its segment. Inspired by confidence and determination, the iX1 fulfils the expectations of an SAV in a purely electric way, bringing together instantly accessible driving pleasure and modern versatility with zero emissions. The latest BMW eDrive technology, sharp design, across-the-board sustainability and cutting-edge digitalisation shape the iX1’s winning personality and electrify every adventure that awaits you.”

BMW iX1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire and Storm Bay metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster. The EV comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW iX1 is powered by an electric motor each on the front and rear axle, single-speed transmission and power electronics. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hr in 5.6 sec with a top speed of 180 km / hr. It produces an output of 313 hp and a maximum torque of 494 Nm.

The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh and electric power consumption of 18.1 – 16.8 kWh / 100 km providing a range of 417 – 440 km (WLTP). The drive system also uses adaptive recuperation to recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage battery resulting in even higher efficiency, claims the carmaker.

The car ensures fast charging. Charging time is: 130 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 29 min (120 km added range in 10 min)

11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 6.3 hrs. The BMW iX1 comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation which enables safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.

MUMBAI: Leading luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday launched the electric version of its most successful SUV - the iX1 - at a price of Rs 66.90 lakhs. With this, the X1 model becomes the first in its segment to offer a new electric avatar in addition to the petrol and diesel drivetrains. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first fully electric BMW iX1 is a game-changer for its segment. Inspired by confidence and determination, the iX1 fulfils the expectations of an SAV in a purely electric way, bringing together instantly accessible driving pleasure and modern versatility with zero emissions. The latest BMW eDrive technology, sharp design, across-the-board sustainability and cutting-edge digitalisation shape the iX1’s winning personality and electrify every adventure that awaits you.” BMW iX1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire and Storm Bay metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster. The EV comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BMW iX1 is powered by an electric motor each on the front and rear axle, single-speed transmission and power electronics. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hr in 5.6 sec with a top speed of 180 km / hr. It produces an output of 313 hp and a maximum torque of 494 Nm. The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh and electric power consumption of 18.1 – 16.8 kWh / 100 km providing a range of 417 – 440 km (WLTP). The drive system also uses adaptive recuperation to recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage battery resulting in even higher efficiency, claims the carmaker. The car ensures fast charging. Charging time is: 130 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 29 min (120 km added range in 10 min) 11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 6.3 hrs. The BMW iX1 comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation which enables safe and convenient charging up to 11kW.