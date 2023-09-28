Dixon arm to make Xiaomi phones in India 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi chose Padget Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies India, as its contract manufacturer in India. The Noida-based company will be manufacturing smartphones and other related products for Xiaomi in the country. Manufacturing will take place at Padget’s facility in Noida.

“It gives us an immense pleasure to partner with Xiaomi, which is an iconic brand. We are delighted and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on Dixon for the association and believe this association will leverage our excellence, superior execution track record and Xiaomi’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem and it represents a major milestone in the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Atul B Lall, vice-Chairman and managing director,

Dixon Technologies (India). He stated, “Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics is one of the few companies who have received PLI scheme approval from the Government of India (GOI).” As per the reports, Dixon is investing up to Rs 400 crore over three years in the facility, which is likely to be inaugurated by the end of the year. In a bid to become an electronic manufacturing hub, India is pushing companies to start producing in the country.

NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi chose Padget Electronics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies India, as its contract manufacturer in India. The Noida-based company will be manufacturing smartphones and other related products for Xiaomi in the country. Manufacturing will take place at Padget’s facility in Noida. “It gives us an immense pleasure to partner with Xiaomi, which is an iconic brand. We are delighted and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on Dixon for the association and believe this association will leverage our excellence, superior execution track record and Xiaomi’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem and it represents a major milestone in the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Atul B Lall, vice-Chairman and managing director, Dixon Technologies (India). He stated, “Dixon’s wholly-owned subsidiary Padget Electronics is one of the few companies who have received PLI scheme approval from the Government of India (GOI).” As per the reports, Dixon is investing up to Rs 400 crore over three years in the facility, which is likely to be inaugurated by the end of the year. In a bid to become an electronic manufacturing hub, India is pushing companies to start producing in the country. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });