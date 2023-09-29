Festive sales to generate over 7 lakh gig jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as e-tailers are gearing up for the festive season sales, ecommerce industry forecasts to generate over seven lakh gig jobs by the end of second quarter of financial year 2023-24.

Flipkart and its rival Amazon will kickstart their respective festive sales from October 8. Announcing the Big Billion Days Sale, Walmart-backed Flipkart said the event will go on till October 15 and announced discounts across various categories.

It said over 1.4 million entrepreneurs will participate in the sale. The ecommerce company will use generative AI-powered conversational assistant, ‘Flippi’, which will replicate the in-store experience. It will also make use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities to allow customers to visualise products in real-life settings. Amazon too announced its Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with various discounts and deals. Ecommerce companies consider October sales as their biggest event and offer steep discounts to boost sales growth.

“Indian ecommerce is booming with all major conglomerates heavily invested in the sector and this festive season is expected to touch new peaks with steepest online discount since Covid 19,” said Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR Services. He expects the growth to be driven by tier 2 and 3 cities in India and hiring in the sector will increase by 20% over the previous year.

Myntra too on Thursday announced that its upcoming Big Fashion Festival will offer 23 lakh styles from over 6,000 brands and it expects eight million customers to shop during the event. As part of the festive hiring ramp-up, Myntra has increased its women hiring to 21%. It said in addition to the supply chain, of the total hires in the contact centre this festive season, 45% will be women hires.

Earlier this week Meesho said it will generate five lakh job openings this festive season. TeamLease in its recent report said the surge in shopping activity is projected to generate about seven lakh gig jobs in the second half of 2023.

