Home Business

IHC to offload stake in two Adani firms 

According to a sources aware with the development, IHC has a total exposure of $2.4 billion in the Adani Group and they are just encashing $350/400 million by selling a stake in the two firms.

Published: 29th September 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Green Energy Limited

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As part of its rebalancing strategy, Abu Dhabi-based IHC Capital Holding LLC on Thursday said it will dispose of its investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (formerly Adani Transmission Ltd). 

According to a sources aware with the development, IHC has a total exposure of $2.4 billion in the Adani Group and they are just encashing $350/400 million by selling a stake in the two firms. This was not confirmed by the Abu Dhabi based company. 

Adani group had last year announced a $2 billion investment from IHC in three Adani group companies, which included investments of $463 million each in Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions. IHC Capital’s subsidiaries, Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd and Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd, have entered into a definitive agreement with a buyer to dispose of their FDI investments in the two Adani firms, the company said in a statement. 

IHC is currently completing all required procedures and obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals to implement the signed transaction Green Energy Investment holds a 1.26% stake in Adani Green Energy while Green Transmission Investment holds a 1.41% stake in Adani Energy Solutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Green Energy Adani Energy Solutions IHC Capital Holding LLC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp