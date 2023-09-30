Indian companies should go global, change size and scale: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said this is the need of the hour that Indian companies go multinational and change both the size and scale. Addressing the 118th annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the minister said the network of small industries along with big industries will have to be strengthened, and the chamber will have to come forward strongly to provide guidance and infrastructure in this. He said the chamber will have to create an ecosystem so that youths, women and MSMEs can get maximum benefits from the policies of the government.

Shah said the PHDCCI has a decisive role in taking the country’s industries to new heights in the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years, i.e., the period between the 75th anniversary of Independence and the centenary.

The biggest achievement in these 75 years has been that India as a country has succeeded in deepening the roots of democracy, adding the country has shown the world that governance in terms of policy is a continuous process.

The minister added that according to the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, India is leading the world in solving global problems across all sectors. Now the world is looking towards India in all areas including the fight against terrorism, solar alliance, green energy etc. and many of our initiatives are guiding the world today, he said. Shah said India has secured its place in all the sectors like green hydrogen, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar energy, defence, drones, space, mining and green fuel ethanol, which are going to impact the world economy for the next 25 years.

