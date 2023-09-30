Home Business

Online sellers expect 15 per cent jump in sales during upcoming festive season

Sellers are willing to ramp up their advertising spending on the e-commerce platforms during this festive period. Smaller sellers anticipate a 22% ad spend growth compared to the last festive season.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the upcoming festive sales, sellers expect at least 15% online sales growth compared to last year’s sale event, said Redseer Strategy Consultants in its latest report. It surveyed sellers, primarily smaller sellers prior to the festive sales, and found that despite modest sales growth on e-commerce platforms recently, anticipation for a sales boost among the sellers is high across categories.

Only 40% of sellers it surveyed reported more than 10% increase in current quarter sales. Also, sellers across categories are bullish about growth trajectory. E-commerce platforms are tailoring solutions to meet the optimism of sellers and as a consequence of which seller perceptions around support provided by etailing platforms have seen an uptick, with 62% of sellers agreeing to the sentiment that the platforms have been supportive in their festive planning compared to 53% sellers who observed this in the lead-up to the last year’s festive season, the report added.

Sellers have also highlighted the strong support received from platforms in terms of data analytics, trends predictions, and consumer visibility, among others. “Our interactions with sellers prior to this 10th e-commerce festive season reaffirms the transformative impact e-commerce has on these MSMEs. The festive period is expected to enable sellers, especially the smaller ones, to come out of the challenging sales environment and sellers are optimistic of strong sales growth,” said Mrigank Gutgutia, Partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Sellers are willing to ramp up their advertising spending on the e-commerce platforms during this festive period. Smaller sellers anticipate a 22% ad spend growth compared to the last festive season. Overall, across the surveyed sellers, they anticipate a 15% spending growth compared to last year’s festive season and 50% ad spending growth compared to business as usual (BAU) periods of this year, the report added.

