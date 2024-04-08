Hong Kong customs makes largest-ever gold smuggling bust

Hong Kong, China: Hong Kong customs said Monday it has made the biggest gold smuggling bust in its history, seizing 146 kilograms of the precious metal disguised as air compressor parts at the city's international airport.

Melted and moulded into parts like motor cores, screws, and gears, the smuggled gold was intercepted last month in two air compressors that were sent by air from Hong Kong to Japan and estimated to be worth HK$84 million ($10.7 million), the customs department said at a press conference.

"This is the largest gold smuggling case in our Hong Kong Customs record," said Lau Yuk-lung, the customs' syndicate crimes bureau acting chief.

Hong Kong is one of the largest gold trade hubs in the world and prices have recently been on the rise as investors seek asset security against geopolitical uncertainties and inflation.