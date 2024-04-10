ICRA revises down FY25 banking outlook to stable on moderate credit growth

Mumbai: Forecasting a moderation in credit growth at 11.7-12.5 percent from 16.7 percent in FY24, and a likely compression in margins as liability prices keep going up, the rating agency ICRA on Wednesday revised down their outlook for the banking sector to stable from positive.

“We expect incremental credit growth to moderate to Rs 19-20.5 trillion in FY25, clipping at a 11.7-12.5 percent over FY24 as the credit to deposit ratios are highest since December 2018,” agency’s senior vice-presidents Karthik Srinivasan and Anil Gupta told reporters.

“Further, we also expect a moderation in the credit growth and profitability metrics, though the same would continue to remain healthy. Accordingly, we are revising down the sectoral outlook to stable from positive,” they said.

On the expected compression in interest margins, driven by rising deposit cost, they said expectations of a rate cut in the second half of the fiscal can also lead to margin pressure, due to a likely downward repricing of advances. But despite this, loan growth will translate into steady operating profit, aided by benign credit cost.