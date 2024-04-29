Markets rebound in early trade amid global rally, buying in ICICI Bank and Reliance

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early deals on Monday in tandem with a rally in global markets and buying in ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 411.15 points to 74,141.31 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty went up by 94.2 points to 22,514.15.

From the Sensex basket, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 2 per cent after the company on Saturday said its March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.

IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel were the other major gainers.