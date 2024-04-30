Sebi doubles investment limit for NRIs in IFSC-based FPIs

MUMBAI: The capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday allowed up to 100% higher participation by non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs) and resident Indians (RIs) to the corpus of those foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) based in the International Financial Services Centres and regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The relaxed FPI participation includes 100% contribution limits to those FPIs submitting PAN card details of all their NRI/OCI/RIs constituents, along with their economic interest in the FPI, Sebi said.

On the other hand “if a constituent does not have a PAN, the FPI shall submit a suitable declaration along with copies of prescribed identity documents such as Indian passport, OCI card, Aadhaar, etc. Similar disclosure will also be required in case of indirect holding in the FPI through non-individual constituents that are majority contributed to/owned/controlled by NRI/OCI/RI individuals on a look-through basis, the regulator said.

Alternatively, funds set up in IFSCs and regulated by the IFSCA, desirous of having up to 100% aggregate contribution in their corpus from NRIs/OCIs/RI individuals, will not be required to submit the above mentioned documents, provided the contribution of all investors in to the FPI are pooled into one investment vehicle that is registered as an FPI, with no side-vehicles; if the corpus of the fund is a blind pool (common portfolio) with no segregated portfolios and all investors shall have pari-passu and pro-rata rights in the fund and if the fund has a minimum 20 investors with each contributing not more than 25% to the corpus of the fund.