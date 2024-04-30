Ultratech profit rises over 35% to Rs 2,258 crore

MUMBAI: Aditya Birla group flagship Ultratech Cement on Monday reported a 35.2% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 2,258 crore for the March quarter, driven by robust demand for building materials and lower operating costs.

The country’s largest cement maker, which had logged in Rs 1670.10 crore in the same period last fiscal, in an exchange filing said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 70 or 700% over the face value of the share for FY24.

Revenue jumped a much lower pace of 9.4% to Rs 20,419 crore on annulaised basis but sequentially top line rose 21%. For the full year, the company recorded a consolidated net sale of Rs 69,810 crore, up 12% year-on-year from Rs 62,338 crore, form which it earned Rs 7,005 crore, more than 38% compared to Rs 5,064 crore in FY23.

The company recorded a growth of 13% in volume for the full year, of which 11% was contributed by Q4. It also achieved a full-year operating profit per tonne of Rs 1,101.

It added 13.27 million tonne per annum (MTPA) grey cement capacity during the year, while also commissioned greenfield cement capacities at Karur in Tamil Nadu and Kukurdih in Chhattisgarh of 2.7 MTPA each. Ultrarech expects demand to continue to be robust, despite the sector seeing a slow start to the quarter due to harsh winters in north and festivities in south, while the east struggled with fiscal challenges but showed signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter.