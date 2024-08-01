97.92% Rs 2000 notes returned, Rs 7,409 crore still with public: RBI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said 97.92 percent of the 2000 denomination banknotes have returned to the banking system, and only Rs 7,409 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI had announced the withdrawal of the 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation, which were hurriedly introduced after the note ban announced in November 2016 demonetisation of the then-prevailing Rs 1000 and Rs 500 banknotes.

The total value of these banknotes in circulation then was Rs 3.56 trillion at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced, and this has declined to Rs 7,409 crore at the close of business on July 31, 2024, it said. "Thus, 97.92 percent of the 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," the central bank said in a statement Thursday.

The facility for deposit and/or exchange of these banknotes, which are still legal tenders, was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. The exchange/deposit facility has then been made available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, the RBI issue offices are also accepting these banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts. Further, the public can send these banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The 19 RBI offices depositing/exchanging the banknotes are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.