Byju's gets breather from insolvency process, promoters now back in control

BENGALURU: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai, on Friday quashed an insolvency order against Byju's issued by the NCLT. This means Byju's promoters are now back in control of the edtech firm.
The NCLAT has agreed to the settlement terms concluded between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the edtech firm thereby bringing an end to the insolvency proceedings initiated by the NCLT.
BCCI had filed a petition against Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, over unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158 crore. On July 16, the NCLT admitted the edtech firm into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, but the firm approached NCLAT Chennai against the insolvency proceedings. Earlier, the BCCI informed the NCLAT that it arrived at a settlement with the edtech company as Byju Raveendran's brother Riju Raveendran agreed to pay the due amount.
But US-based lenders raised concerns and opposed the settlement. Riju Raveendran gave an undertaking that this money (Rs 158 crore) is not coming from any credit agreement and that the source of money is not in dispute. According to reports, Raveendran claimed before the NCLAT that the firm is solvent and that he is willing to pay salaries to his employees.
Byju’s in a statement said, “The honourable presiding judge invoked Rule 11 of the NCLAT Rules, 2016 to return the control of Think & Learn Private Limited, the holding company of Byju’s, back to its promoters. The NCLAT rejected allegations made by certain US-based lenders that the source of the money being used to settle the BCCI dues was not transparent or trustworthy.”
While this is a breather for the company, it is still embroiled in many bankruptcy cases.
Welcoming the order, Byju Raveendran said, “Today's NCLAT order is not just a legal victory, but a testament to the heroic efforts made by our Byju's family in the last two years. Our founding team members have poured their hearts and souls, not to mention their entire savings, into this dream, often at great personal cost."
He added, "Our trials and tribulations have only strengthened our resolve and sharpened our focus. Today, we stand not just stronger, but more united than ever."