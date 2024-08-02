Byju's gets breather from insolvency process, promoters now back in control

BENGALURU: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai, on Friday quashed an insolvency order against Byju's issued by the NCLT. This means Byju's promoters are now back in control of the edtech firm.

The NCLAT has agreed to the settlement terms concluded between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the edtech firm thereby bringing an end to the insolvency proceedings initiated by the NCLT.

BCCI had filed a petition against Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, over unpaid dues amounting to Rs 158 crore. On July 16, the NCLT admitted the edtech firm into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, but the firm approached NCLAT Chennai against the insolvency proceedings. Earlier, the BCCI informed the NCLAT that it arrived at a settlement with the edtech company as Byju Raveendran's brother Riju Raveendran agreed to pay the due amount.

But US-based lenders raised concerns and opposed the settlement. Riju Raveendran gave an undertaking that this money (Rs 158 crore) is not coming from any credit agreement and that the source of money is not in dispute. According to reports, Raveendran claimed before the NCLAT that the firm is solvent and that he is willing to pay salaries to his employees.