No swift resolution of Infy GST issue; more cos may come under scrutiny

NEW DELHI: The Rs 32,000 crore GST notice to Infosys could impact most IT companies as they have a similar model as the Bengaluru-based company.

Experts say prima facie, this is a non-issue, and Infosys has a strong case in its favour in light of the clarification issued by the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC). They, however, believe there is no swift resolution of the issue unless the GST Council decides to issue a clarification. Finance ministry sources have said no clarification is likely to come from the government as yet.

The GST department’s argument is that though the contract was signed between the overseas customer and Infosys head office, it is the branch office that is executing the project, and therefore, the branch office is providing a service to the head office. So, the same should be treated as import of services, and accordingly Infosys should pay GST on a reverse charge mechanism (RCM) basis.