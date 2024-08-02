No swift resolution of Infy GST issue; more cos may come under scrutiny

NEW DELHI: The Rs 32,000 crore GST notice to Infosys could impact most IT companies as they have a similar model as the Bengaluru-based company.
Experts say prima facie, this is a non-issue, and Infosys has a strong case in its favour in light of the clarification issued by the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC). They, however, believe there is no swift resolution of the issue unless the GST Council decides to issue a clarification. Finance ministry sources have said no clarification is likely to come from the government as yet.
The GST department’s argument is that though the contract was signed between the overseas customer and Infosys head office, it is the branch office that is executing the project, and therefore, the branch office is providing a service to the head office. So, the same should be treated as import of services, and accordingly Infosys should pay GST on a reverse charge mechanism (RCM) basis.
A recent clarification by the CBIC says cases where the foreign affiliate is providing certain services to the related domestic entity, and where full input tax credit is available to the said related entity, and if the invoice is not issued by the domestic entity for any service provided by the foreign affiliate to it, value of such services may be deemed to be declared as Nil.
Pune-based CA Pritam Mahure says in light of this clarification, it prima facie looks like a non-issue. However, he says if the company is not able to fully claim the input tax credit for expenses it incurred in operating overseas branch, there could be a case of tax demand. “We are not aware of the finer details of the case,” he says. Mahure claims this is just the start of the issue and it can impact all IT companies.
Rajat Bose of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co says if Infosys has received tax notice overseas branches issue, most other IT companies are also likely to receive similar notices.
Karnataka authorities withdraw pre-show cause notice
BENGALURU: Infosys on Thursday in a filing said Karnataka state authorities have withdrawn the pre-show cause notice and has directed the company to submit further response to DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence) central authority on this matter.
The state GST authorities issued a notice first on GST evasion and subsequently the company also received a notice from DGGI. Tax expert says the withdrawal of notice by the authorities is not going to give any relief to the company as the DGGI has also sent a notice to the company. As per GST law, a state and the Central GST authorities cannot send notice to an entity on the same issue, and therefore, the withdrawal of the notice by the state authorities is just a formality.