Jawa Yezdi explores EV launch possibilities

CHENNAI: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is exploring the possibility of launching electric vehicles. This depends on the charging infrastructure, which has to be set up in the “nook and corner of the country”, according Ashish Singh Joshi, chief executive officer of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

Speaking after the launch of Jawa Yezdi’s biggest motorcycle dealership in Chennai on Saturday, Joshi said, “We have a product and it is being tested in the UK.”

To a query on whether the EV will be launched in India, Joshi said, “Why not.” On whether the EV model will undergo alterations in its design, “Those are issues and we know how to handle that,” he added. However, the launch of EVs in India depends on external factors like charging stations. The biggest issue is charging time for battery because fast charging networks are not available in India, he said. “I will put a fast charger on the bike but it can’t be supported as charging system in India is inadequate,” he said.

Tamil Nadu is preparing a blueprint to facilitate transitioning to EVs, which includes measures to improve charging networks, based on dialogue with charging point operators, Tangedco and vehicle operators.