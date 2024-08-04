SBI net profit stagnant at Rs 17K crore

MUMBAI: The country’s The State Bank of India, country’s largest lender, has reported a 0.89% rise in net income year-on-year to Rs 17,035 crore in the the June quarter, but fell by a steep 17.7% sequentially, as provisions against aging loans grew while the rising fund cost that jumped 23.4% crimped margins.
Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara told reporters here on Saturday that the net interest margins fell 12 bps to 3.35% as the bank has been paying more for its funds by way of fixed deposits. But he said that the bank will be able to maintain the margins at 3.2-3.4% range in the reminder of the fiscal.
The loan loss provisions rose by 70.4% to Rs 4,518 crore, from Rs 2,652 crore a year ago, despite the bank reporting improvements in overall asset quality with the gross bad loans ratio improving by 55 bps to 2.21 and the net bad loans ratio declining by 14 bps to 0.57 in the reporting period. Both these ratios are the best in over past ten years, Khara said.
Provisions jumped 37.9% to Rs 3,449.42 crore and the provision coverage ratio excluding technical write-offs stood at 74.41%.
The second reason for the crimped bottom line is the higher cost of funds wherein the bank paid more in interest to depositors than it earned form borrowers — which means its interest income rose 16.2% to Rs 1,11,526 crore, while the bank saw its interest expenses rising by a much higher rate of 23.36% to Rs 70,401 crore. Low margin means lower collection from borrowers, which is called the net interest income printed in a low 5.7% growth to Rs 41,125 crore. All this had the credit cost of the bank rising by 16 bps to 0.48%.
The fourth reason for the poor show is the lower income from the treasury.
The fifth reason for the poor show is the rise in slippages, which rose 10 bps to 0.84% YoY at Rs 7,900 crore, led by personal loans and agri loans but the management discounted any worries on this front saying this is seasonal as the bank has recovered Rs 1,600 crore since the closing the quarter. CFO Saloni Narayan said of the total fresh slippages of Rs 7,900 crore, Rs 3,000 crore came in from personal loans and housing loans; Rs 2,500 crore from agri book, Rs 2,200 crore came from SMEs, and Rs 200 crore came in from small corporates.
Both of them said there is no worry on this from as the personal loans are against salary accounts and the main reason for the non-payments has been that a few state government were delaying salaries in the quarter and since then it has been regularised.