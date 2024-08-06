Ola Electric IPO fully subscribed on second day

NEW DELHI: The Rs 6,145 crore initial public offer of Ola Electric Mobility got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Monday, driven by demand from retail investors and non-institutional investors.

The initial share sale received bids for 49,43,63,610 shares compared to 46,51,59,451 shares on offer, translating into 1.06 times subscription, according to the NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 2.87 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.11 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 40% subscription.