Ola Electric IPO fully subscribed on second day

NEW DELHI: The Rs 6,145 crore initial public offer of Ola Electric Mobility got fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Monday, driven by demand from retail investors and non-institutional investors.
The initial share sale received bids for 49,43,63,610 shares compared to 46,51,59,451 shares on offer, translating into 1.06 times subscription, according to the NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 2.87 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 1.11 times. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 40% subscription.
The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 5,500 crore and an OFS of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares. The price band for the offer is Rs 72-76 a share. It is open for subscription until August 6. Under the OFS, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal is offloading 3.8 crore shares.
For Ola Electric, the IPO will provide the impetus to invest in enhancing cell manufacturing capacity and research and development on future technologies and products. As per its prospectus, Ola Electric Mobility (OEML) plans to utilise Rs 1,227.6 crore of its Rs 5,500 crore IPO on capacity expansion of its cell manufacturing plant to 6.4 GWh from 5 GWh.
It is looking to use Rs 1,600 crore on research and product development, Rs 800 crore will be deployed to repay debts and Rs 350 crore for organic growth initiatives.