Repco Home Finance net profit up 18% at Rs 105 crore

CHENNAI: Repco Home Finance has reported 18% net profit at Rs 105 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year as compared to Rs 89 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income stood at Rs 175 crore as against Rs 162 crore in Q1FY24, a healthy growth of 8%. Total income stood at Rs 416 crore as compared to Rs 367 crore, registering a growth of 13.6%.

Loans sanctions stood at Rs 727 crore as against Rs 726 crore, a growth of 0.2%. Return on assets stood at 3.1%, a return on equity of 16.3% as against 2.8% and 15.8%, respectively. Overall loan book stood at Rs 13,701 crore at the end of June 30 2024, as against Rs 12,655 crore a year ago, a growth of 8.3%.

The AUM was Rs 13,513 crore as of March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, loans to the non-salaried segment accounted for 51.6% of the outstanding loan book and loans for salaried segment accounts for 48.4% of loan book.