‘About 70% of 2-wheelers will be electric by 2030’

BENGALURU: Though charging infrastructure in the country remains low, Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and managing director, Bosch Limited, is confident that by 2030, 20% of passenger cars and 70% of two-wheelers will be electric.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he said scooters will lead the way with higher penetration and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) will be more towards hydrogen. The company is working on new projects, including hydrogen technology. “The ecosystem of hydrogen distribution has to come in and we believe it will take some time. We expect about 10% of HCVs to be hydrogen by 2030,” Mudlapur said.

In its annual report, the company said, “We are actively engaged in developing hydrogen engine technology for the Indian market in collaboration with Bosch Germany.”