Signature Global cuts net debt by 16% in June quarter amid record sales

NEW DELHI: Realty firm Signature Global has reduced its net debt by 16% to Rs 980 crore in the June quarter, driven by robust cash flows from strong property sales. The company's net debt as of June 30, 2024, stands at Rs 980 crore, down from Rs 1,160 crore at the end of the last financial year.

In its latest investor presentation, Signature Global outlined its goal to maintain net debt below 0.5 times the projected operating surplus for the ongoing financial year as a long-term discipline.

Signature Global also reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.76 crore for the June quarter, a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 7.22 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged to Rs 427.98 crore in April-June 2024-25, up from Rs 178.90 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and WholeTime Director, stated, "In the first quarter itself, we have achieved 30% of our annual pre-sales target." The company's sales bookings jumped to Rs 3,120 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 880 crore in the year-ago period. Signature Global aims to achieve sales bookings of Rs 10,000 crore for the fiscal year, up from Rs 7,270 crore in 2023-24.