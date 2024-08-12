Wealth creation! Learn to pay yourself first

Many of you would have heard of this before, however, for those who have not, Pay Yourself First is a great way of creating wealth for you in the long run. Paying yourself first is a powerful strategy that can transform your financial life and set you on the path to long-term financial success.

By prioritising saving (and investing), automating SIP contributions, and staying disciplined in your financial habits, you can build wealth steadily over time and achieve your financial goals. Invariably this discipline helps you in other aspects of your life too!

What it means is that when you get your salary, PAY YOURSELF before you pay anyone else. Step One is of course to set your goals and when you get the salary credited make sure that all the SIPs –for buying a house, a car, marriage, retirement etc., get debited before you are tempted to spend it on something else.

There are huge advantages of paying yourself first –