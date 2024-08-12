Yes Bank hopes growth capital release would lead to higher margin, RoI

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 502.43 crore for the June quarter, a jump of 47% over last year. He expects the bank’s return on investment, which is the real gauge of profitability for a lender, has fallen to a nadir with the crisis has been steadily improving. The RoI was a low 0.5% in FY22, which improved to 0.78% in FY24 and it should be closer to 1% in FY25 and cross 1% in FY26.

While the main reason for the low RoI is the RIDF fund, which limits its growth capital, the other main reason for this is not having any high margin yielding business, Kumar said. Sounding bullish about the coming years, Kumar said going forward, the bank will be better off as its more margin-yielding retail loan book has crossed 60% as of the June quarter. Earlier, the bank had a small retail book as its focus was corporate lending.

Another reason for rising profitability is the increasing returns from the NPAs sold to JC Flowers ARC. So far 50% (Rs 3,400 crore of the Rs 6,800 crore) of security receipts has been resolved. That apart, the bank has got an upside of Rs 1,000 crore over and above these security receipts and the net carry value of the remaining receipts is only 0.4%, he said.

In December, Yes Bank sold NPAs worth as much as Rs 48,000 crore for cash and security receipts. The portfolio purchase price was Rs 11,200 crore as of March 2022.

Asked about entering any new segment like wealth management, insurance or mutual funds, he ruled out pursuing any such plans saying, including gold loans, our immediate and mid-term priority is to improve the profitability of the bank in general and the RoI in particular.

“The only area we want to enter is microfinance which we will do through an acquisition. Last year we tried a buyout but did not go ahead as valuations were too high. We are constantly evaluating a good MFI candidate,” the ex-SBI official who was selected by the RBI to sail the bank out of the crisis said.

On the reason for not entering the high margin and least risk gold loan segment, he said “this segment is stronger in rural markets, where we have minimal presence. Plus this is a high investment business as we need to set up store rooms and storage vaults which given urban focus is not worth attempting now given our present weak balance-sheet.” After the Reserve Bank-managed rescue act in Mach 2020, the private sector bank is owned by SBI and other lenders.