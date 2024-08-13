Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade; HDFC Bank drags

Nine of the ten Adani group firms bounced back during the early trade after declining sharply during intra-day on Monday.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai were quoting lower while Tokyo and Hong Kong traded in the positive territory.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again turned sellers on Monday as they offloaded equities worth Rs 4,680.51 crore after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Retail inflation declined to a five-year low of 3.54 per cent in July mainly on account of subdued prices of food items, and base effect, according to official data released on Monday.