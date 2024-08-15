New Mangalore port authority's profit increased fivefold in last decade: A.V. Ramana

MANGALURU: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Chairman Dr. A.V. Ramana in an Independence Day celebration event at NMPA on Thursday said that there is a significant growth in NMPA's cargo handling and profitability.

The Port’s cargo handling rose from 39.36 million metric tons in 2013-14 to 45.71 million metric tons, last year. Profit after tax surged from Rs 66 crores to Rs 372 crores, registering a more than fivefold increase in profitability.

Ramana said NMPA has maintained a consistent year-over-year growth rate of 10.2% and secured the second position among major ports in terms of cargo growth. The Port generated an operating revenue of Rs 862 crores.

Further, he said the Port has undertaken significant digitization and automation initiatives. “As the Port gears up to celebrate its golden jubilee in 2025, it aims to complete the modernization of KK gate, and enhance its infrastructure with upgraded CCTV cameras, robotic firefighting system, modernized street lights and establish a 150-bed hospital for employees, pensioners and general public.”

He said that NMPA anticipates handling 55 to 60 million metric tons of cargo in the coming years.