Sensex, Nifty surge in early trade tracking rally in global peers

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Friday following a sharp rally in global markets along with buying in IT stocks and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 805.96 points to 79,911.84 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty surged 252.05 points to 24,395.80.

All the 30 Sensex firms were trading higher in early trade.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers.