Australia fears Aus$3 billion hit from China slowdown

SYDNEY: Australia warned Monday that the "softness" of China's economy and tumbling iron ore prices could leave a multibillion-dollar hole in the nation's budget.

Troubles in China's massive construction sector have seen iron ore prices drop about 30 percent since the start of the year -- and the ripple effects are now being felt Down Under.

Australia is the world's largest producer of iron ore, the main raw component for making steel used in building homes, railways and other infrastructure.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned the "softness in the Chinese economy" and sinking iron ore prices were reminders that Australia was "not immune from volatility and uncertainty in the global economy".

His department now believes that the faster-than-expected fall could reduce tax receipts by around Aus$3 billion (US$2 billion) over the next three to four years.