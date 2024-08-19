RBI Deputy Governor Rao calls for risk-based higher deposit insurance premia

MUMBAI: It seems changes are on the anvil on the deposit insurance front with a second deputy governor calling for periodic revision in the premia based on the risk profiles of the deposit-taking institution just a day after his peer did the same, over the weekend.

Calling for periodic revision, the deputy governor of RBI M Rajeshwar Rao, has said a targeted insurance approach with full coverage for certain sections of customers like small depositors and senior citizens can be also explored.

This also means that banks introducing more innovative products and new risks potentially impact deposit growth, a risk-based premium would be a more effective option for the deposit insurer to ensure the robustness of its finances and enhance its ability to adapt to changing financial conditions.

Addressing the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) Asia-Pacific regional committee meeting hosted by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) in Jaipur over the weekend, said “a periodic upward revision in the uniform deposit insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh is necessary, as the country’s growth and formalisation is likely to lead to a significant rise in both primary and secondary deposits, which may create a gap between the ideal insurance reserve requirement and the available reserves.”