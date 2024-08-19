The Kaiser and his link to balanced advantage funds

Franz Beckenbauer was among those rare footballers who won a World Cup, both as a player and as a coach. The ‘Kaiser’ as he was known as was the first to add an angle of offense to the conventional defensive position of a sweeper on the football field. He was that rare ‘all rounder’, who had both, the ability to move forward to attack as well as fall back to defend. Investing in many ways is no different and Balanced

Advantage Funds (BAFs) offered by mutual funds are the investment equivalents of mid-fielders.

The underlying theme that emerges is that be it the football field or that of investments, it is necessary to blend caution with aggression and respond appropriately based on the situation. In the past, Balanced Funds (now renamed Hybrid Equity Funds) gained in popularity and rewarded investors seeking the risk profile it offered, fairly well. But the fact remained that with no upside equity holding restriction, some AMCs were running it literally like a pure equity fund thus exposing investors to higher risk than they had signed up for. SEBI’s classification of funds helped address this issue to an extent.

But, in more recent years and post the creation of this new category of hybrid funds more than half a decade ago, Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs), which are inherently open-ended dynamic asset allocation funds, have also become popular. It seeks to use time-tested mechanisms using a hybrid investment model to capture equity upsides even while casting a safety net on the downside.