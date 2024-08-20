Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade

MUMBAI: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday in line with optimism in global markets and steady investments by retail investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 338.21 points to 80,762.89 in early trade.

The NSE Nifty rallied 87.65 points to 24,660.30.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded higher while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.