Despite the requirement for PAN in specific transactions, the current system lacks an effective mechanism to ensure compliance..
Despite the requirement for PAN in specific transactions, the current system lacks an effective mechanism to ensure compliance..
Business

Tax department targets IVF clinics, medical colleges in cash transaction crackdown

The CBDT’s 2024-25 Central Action Plan aims to ensure 100% PAN validation in high-value cash transactions, with a new deadline set for March 31, 2025.

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has announced a crackdown on sectors prone to high cash transactions that often go unreported or under-reported, including IVF clinics, luxury retailers, hotels, and medical colleges. The CBDT's Central Action Plan (CAP) for 2024-25 highlights these sectors as significant sources of circumvention of reporting requirements for cash transactions exceeding Rs 2 lakh.

Despite the requirement for PAN in specific transactions, the current system lacks an effective mechanism to ensure compliance. The action plan proposes a verification process to examine high-value consumption expenditures and ensure accurate reporting. Cash transactions over Rs 2 lakh must be reported via SFT-013, but evasion of these rules is common, the plan notes.

To address this, the CBDT has directed the Directorate of System and the Directorate of Intelligence & Criminal Investigation to identify authorities failing to validate PANs during transactions by September 30, 2024. These authorities are expected to achieve 100% PAN validation by March 31, 2025.

In addition to tackling non-reporting, the tax department has set a target to increase new taxpayers by 10% for the current financial year, slightly lower than the 11.9% increase achieved in FY 2023-24 but higher than previous years. The Central Action Plan emphasizes expanding the tax base through data mining and analytics, which helps identify non-filers and discrepancies in income tax returns (ITRs) through e-Verification. Local intelligence, market association inputs, and outreach programs will also support this effort.

Moreover, the tax department plans a targeted approach for managing tax demands on the top 5,000 arrear cases, which make up about 60% of the total demand exceeding Rs 43 lakh crore. The CAP for 2024-25 recommends quick and thorough analysis of these high-priority cases to improve demand collection and management. Each Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr.CCIT) will form a special team, including the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr.CIT) and supporting officers, to address these cases effectively.

Income Tax Department
IVF clinics
cash transaction crackdown

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com