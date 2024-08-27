FM chairs talks with Singapore leaders on fin crimes ahead of Ministerial Roundtable

NEW DELHI: In view of the ongoing global discourse surrounding the financing of terrorism, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a high-level meeting in Singapore with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, ahead of the second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). The meeting included her cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“....The leaders discussed boosting India-Singapore strategic partnership by focusing on key areas like #digitalisation, #GreenInitiatives, and #SkillDevelopment,” finance ministry posted on X. Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on X said, “...new ideas for cooperation are being pursued, including in advanced manufacturing and connectivity. These initiatives will pave the way for closer strategic cooperation and partnership between India and Singapore.”