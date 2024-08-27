FM chairs talks with Singapore leaders on fin crimes ahead of Ministerial Roundtable

NEW DELHI: In view of the ongoing global discourse surrounding the financing of terrorism, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a high-level meeting in Singapore with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, ahead of the second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). The meeting included her cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, and Ashwini Vaishnaw.
“....The leaders discussed boosting India-Singapore strategic partnership by focusing on key areas like #digitalisation, #GreenInitiatives, and #SkillDevelopment,” finance ministry posted on X. Meanwhile, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on X said, “...new ideas for cooperation are being pursued, including in advanced manufacturing and connectivity. These initiatives will pave the way for closer strategic cooperation and partnership between India and Singapore.”
Sitharaman also met former Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President T. Raja Kumar. The discussion focused on past and future collaborations, emphasising India’s commitment to combating financial crimes.
“Finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman met former FATF President T Raja Kumar, in Singapore. The minister congratulated Kumar for completing a successful tenure as the President of FATF @FATFNews. FM appreciated Kumar for his fair conduct of FATF proceedings during discussions and adoption of India’s Mutual Evaluation Report. They exchanged views about the future of FATF and India’s role in the FATF,” Finance ministry said on X.