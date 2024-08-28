SBI raises Rs 7,500 crore Basel-III bonds

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, raised Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon of 7.42 percent through its first Basel III compliant tier 2 bond issuance in the current financial year.

Basel III compliant bonds are securities that meet the criteria for tier II capital under Basel III regulations.

These regulations, established by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in response to the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, are designed to enhance the regulation, supervision, and risk management of the banking industry. The goal is to strengthen banks' resilience to financial stress and improve overall stability in the financial system.

The 15-year- bonds have a call option after 10 years and each anniversary dates thereafter, the bank said in a statement Wednesday.

The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 8,800 crore against the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore, and based on the response, the bank has decided to accept Rs 7,500 crore.

The issue received 70 bids indicating wider participation from provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks etc.

Commenting on the bond issue, CS Setty, the new chairman, who assumed office today, said wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the bank. The instrument is rated AAA with stable outlook.