In first public address after Hindenburg charges, SEBI chief calls for trust, compliance

In first public address after the Hindenburg allegations of conflicts of interest and thus doubting her objectivity in probing the Adani group, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has called for “better compliance” from market infrastructure participants and industry players to “foster trust”.

Addressing the ongoing global fintech summit in Mumbai on Thursday she said in a social environment where there is an imbalance of power between large corporations, institutions and small investors, compliance helps protect the small investors.

“Our ultimate objective is that for every entity we regulate, compliance should simply be a hum in the background. It's like breathing. I do not have to think about breathing," she said adding that “this is our ultimate objective at Sebi."

The market regulator's ultimate motive is to see that regulations become a hum in the background of every organisation while the real growth of entrepreneurs and economy keep happening, she said.

This was the first public address of the SEBI chief after the New York-based shortseller Hindenburg Research had earlier this month alleged that Buch did not disclose her earnings from her own funds as well as her conflicts of interest in probing the allegations it had in January 2023 made against the Adani Group, and thus lack of her objectivity in probing the Adani group.

The Sebi chairperson and her husband Dhaval Buch had the same day the allegations were levelled against them issued a statement refuting the charges. The couple had said they had made all necessary disclosures to the market regulator and had included companies with conflicts of interest in her recusal list.

At the fintech summit Puri Buch declined to comment on the allegations or the questions surrounding her ownership in two consultancy firms when reporters approached her on the sidelines.

Regarding the recent norms bringing fractional ownership platforms in real estate under the regulatory ambit through small and medium real estate investment trusts (SM Reits), she noted that the industry had proactively sought regulation.

“They wanted to be regulated. They were operating in an unregulated environment and were suffering from the fact that investors did not have faith and trust in their products and services because it was unregulated,” she said.

In March this year, Sebi had issued regulations to amend the Reit regulations to create small and medium real estate investment trusts.

Hindenburg had also questioned Sebi’s recent regulatory developments on Reits, calling it a conflict of interest as Dhaval Buch is associated with Blackstone.

Puri Buch said to encourage innovation in fintech, the regulator's role has been to create standards and infrastructure—including those to speed up the initial public offering process, approvals for online bond platforms, and execution-only platforms for mutual funds.

She said the regulator has accepted around 70 percent of the proposals made by 16 working groups formulated to ensure ease of doing business. While 20 percent of the proposals are under review, 10 percent were not accepted because they either contradicted the core principles of regulations or were inconsistent, she said.

Buch also disclosed that the regulator is working on more than a dozen projects using artificial intelligence, half of which are aimed at speeding up the approval process.

She also said the ageing of applications for IPOs has come down with the majority of draft documents being approved within three months.

She also touched upon futures and options ( F&O) trading, where the market is expecting some regulations to tame the high volumes

“We’ve received around 6,000 responses to our F&O consultation paper. Imagine if we had tried to do this manually; we would have died,” she said with a grin. She said this in the context of using technology.

Sebi conducts extensive consultations before issuing new regulations and guidelines, with much of the process being automated, she said.

In July this year, Sebi floated a consultation paper outlining steps to be taken to regulate F&O trading, especially index futures, which are witnessing high speculative volumes.