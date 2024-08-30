PM Modi urges Indian fintech startups to expand globally for greater impact

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on India's fintech startups to expand their reach to the global stage, enabling the world to conduct business with greater ease and helping people lead better lives. Speaking at the concluding session of the three-day Global Fintech Summit on Friday, Modi highlighted the significant growth of the fintech sector in India, which has attracted over $31 billion in foreign capital over the past decade, during which the number of such startups increased by more than 500%.

While Modi did not specify the exact number of fintech startups, the summit organizers estimated that there are now over 11,000 fintech players in the country.

Crediting fintech startups for facilitating 24x7 banking services throughout the year, including during the COVID-19 lockdown, Modi urged them to "help the whole world in doing business with much more ease and thus help the whole world lead better lives."

Modi lauded the fintech revolution, noting that it has not only brought more people into the formal economy but also "increased dignity and quality of life for people." He emphasised the progress made from traditional currency to modern QR codes, attributing this advancement to the work of tech innovators.

“The UPI has emerged as a global testament of our fintech prowess,” he said, commending the sector for ensuring uninterrupted banking services even during the pandemic. "We were among the few nations where banking services were functioning smoothly even amid lockdowns, and the world is amazed to see our fintech diversity for improving financial inclusion as well as driving innovation."