PM Modi urges Indian fintech startups to expand globally for greater impact

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on India's fintech startups to expand their reach to the global stage, enabling the world to conduct business with greater ease and helping people lead better lives. Speaking at the concluding session of the three-day Global Fintech Summit on Friday, Modi highlighted the significant growth of the fintech sector in India, which has attracted over $31 billion in foreign capital over the past decade, during which the number of such startups increased by more than 500%.
While Modi did not specify the exact number of fintech startups, the summit organizers estimated that there are now over 11,000 fintech players in the country.
Crediting fintech startups for facilitating 24x7 banking services throughout the year, including during the COVID-19 lockdown, Modi urged them to "help the whole world in doing business with much more ease and thus help the whole world lead better lives."
Modi lauded the fintech revolution, noting that it has not only brought more people into the formal economy but also "increased dignity and quality of life for people." He emphasised the progress made from traditional currency to modern QR codes, attributing this advancement to the work of tech innovators.
“The UPI has emerged as a global testament of our fintech prowess,” he said, commending the sector for ensuring uninterrupted banking services even during the pandemic. "We were among the few nations where banking services were functioning smoothly even amid lockdowns, and the world is amazed to see our fintech diversity for improving financial inclusion as well as driving innovation."
Modi also highlighted the success of the no-frills account initiative, which has seen as many as 290 million accounts opened over the past decade, providing people with opportunities for financial savings and investments.
Another tech-driven initiative launched during the lockdown, the Mudra loan scheme, has so far disbursed a whopping Rs 27 trillion in credit. Modi noted that 70% of the beneficiaries, amounting to over 100 million women, have benefited from this scheme.
Fintech is playing a significant role in making a positive social impact, the prime minister said, citing the benefits small businesses are reaping by onboarding themselves onto the ONDC platform.
However, Modi also urged fintech players to minimize the impact of cyber frauds on the public and to help increase digital literacy. “The benefit of such innovations is that fintech growth is not impacted,” he added.
Modi further stressed the importance of timely fraud detection, stating, “Earlier, it used to take years for a fraud to come out in the open, but today if there is a whiff of a fraud in a company, within minutes that company will be history."
Concluding his address at the fifth summit, Modi expressed confidence in the future of the fintech sector, saying, “I am so confident of you techies that I can tell you your best is yet to come, and that I want to come to your tenth summit.”