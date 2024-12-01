Claim rejections have come down to 25% till November: EPFO

NEW DELHI: The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reduced the rejection of claims to 25% till November 2024, the organisation informed the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) in its meeting on Saturday in New Delhi.

“As of 26 November 2024, the combined rejection and return ratio was 21.59%. This includes 13.77% inadmissible claims, and returns (deficiency in claims) stood at 7.82%. The final withdrawal claims reflect 11.92% rejections and 13.44% return cases,” the EPFO recently said in a post on social media platform X.

In 2022-23, the combined rejection and return ratio was 34%, while in the year before, the claim rejections had touched 35%.

Claims are rejected when the claimant is not eligible for the type of advance or withdrawal. Claims are returned if there is any deficiency. Returned claims can be resubmitted after corrections.

The Board appreciated the fact that rejection ratio (excluding returns) has come down to 14% in November 2024. During the 2023-24, EPFO settled 4.45 crore claims for an amount of Rs 1.82 lakh crore.

In the current financial year, 3.83 crore claims have already been settled for more than Rs 1.57 lakh crore, the CBT was informed. In FY25, 1.15 crore claims have been settled in auto mode, whereby requests for withdrawals for education, marriage and medical purposes are settled automatically.

The limit for auto claims settlement facility has also been extended to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000, which has also been extended to advances for housing, marriage and education.