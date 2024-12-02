Market shrugs off concerns over weak growth numbers, Trump tariff threat

Contrary to expectations that India’s equity market would react negatively to weak gross domestic product (GDP) growth numbers, key benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—surged by over 0.50% each on Monday. Recovering from an early trading sell-off, the BSE Sensex gained 445.29 points (0.56%) to close at 80,248.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 144.95 points (0.60%) to settle at 24,276.05.

Investors reaped significant gains as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by ₹3.25 lakh crore, rising from ₹446.47 lakh crore in the previous session to ₹449.72 lakh crore.

Market participants also shrugged off U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on BRICS nations if they attempted to undermine the U.S. dollar’s dominance in international trade. Concerns over the potential for a broader tariff war, particularly targeting manufacturing economies like China, were largely ignored.

“Despite a slump in the Q2 growth rate, the market maintained a positive bias as the core sector output in October shows signs of recovery. Slowing earnings growth is already factored in the market and mid & small caps are rebounding,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services. Despite Monday’s gains, India’s equity benchmarks are down by 6-7% from the highs of September.

Nair added that investors are likely to stay marginally cautious ahead of the RBI policy this week due to the risk of a cut in the GDP forecast. The current inflation dynamics are not favorable for a rate cut in the short-term and the RBI is likely to turn more realistic on its growth projection for FY25.