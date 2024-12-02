Retirement planning & Portfolio construction

I know two people who are more than 70 years old. How much of their money should be in equities? “Sir, 100 years minus their age – so they should have about 30% of their portfolio in equities”.
Then I tell them these two people are Mr. Azim Premji and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan …do you guys want to change the answer please?”. Thumb rules do not always work. The amount of debt and equity that a person has in his or her portfolio is not just a function of a person’s age, it is also a function of the total corpus, the ability to understand, the managerial ability, etc. So, a person who has retired at age 48 and thinks will live for another 40 years, has to have equity in his portfolio. There are many ways of looking at a retiree’s portfolio!
Let us see what a retiree portfolio can and cannot do:
Must do:
Outlive the owner of the portfolio and his spouse.
Give comfort to the owner – with a level of money that allows him to sleep.
The retiree should be able to understand and manage it – which means a minimum of complexities for both the Husband and the Wife.
Both the spouses should be able to handle it INDEPENDENT of each other.
Be liquid for some contingencies – just in case!
Can do:
Give a growth rate higher than the withdrawal rate
Be volatile, but within a range.
Cannot be expected to do:
Seek active management in the working of the company.
Buy more shares to reduce the cost of purchase (averaging).
One of the standard pieces of advice for retirees is that they must have a conservative portfolio since they are too old to take any chances with equities. For a person who today wants to retire at 50 and has to provide for 30 years, not being in equity is the way to penury. Only equity provides you with protection against inflation – a threat over a long period.
Another change in today’s retiree is that he is young, will spend some time travelling. This costs money – and the chances are that the retiree should not have to compromise his living style.
If you are wondering how ‘does it matter’ as to how long a retirement portfolio has to last, please think again! The portfolio should also be such that it does not scare the retiree into panic reactions. Can you buy fixed income products? Well, this has to provide for taxation and inflation, so the corpus has to be big. The fact is historically equities have beaten other asset classes by a mile. You need equity to help you beat inflation.
Retiree investor
There are many things a retiree can do. He should learn the nuances of equity investing. An early start helps, but even if he starts at 45, it is still not too bad! At 60, you still have to be in equities – about 40% at least. This is to ensure that your portfolio does not exhaust itself when you are alive!
PV Subramanyam
