Rs 1 trillion stuck in inoperative accounts, RBI asks banks to monitor resolution

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has prodded bankers to resolve the mounting issue of inoperative accounts and the huge amount of unclaimed deposits in them by asking lenders to monitor the resolution process at the board level.

In a circular to all heads of banks Monday, the regulator advised banks to take necessary steps urgently to bring down the number of inoperative/frozen accounts and make the process of activation of such accounts smoother and hassle free, including by enabling seamless updating of KYC through mobile/internet banking, non-home branches, video customer identification process etc.

The first circular was issued on January 2, 2024 with effective implementation date from April 1.

According to government statistics, as of end 2023, over Rs 1 trillion of public money is stuck in inoperative accounts of which Rs 42,270 crore is in the nature of unclaimed deposits.

In December 2023, the finance ministry told Parliamentarians that the amount of unclaimed deposits in banks jumped 28 percent to Rs 42,270 crore as of March 2023 as against Rs 32,934 crore in FY22, while a stupendous Rs 1 trillion, by conservative estimates, is lying with banks under the head of inoperative accounts.

Of the total unclaimed deposits of Rs 42,270 crore, only Rs 6,087 crore were with private banks, with public sector banks accounting for the bulk at Rs 36,185 crore.