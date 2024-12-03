Experts see FY25 GDP growth at 6-6.8%

MUMBAI: With the second quarter growth slumping to a seven-month low of 5.4% as against 8.1% a year ago, many economists and analysts have revised downward their growth forecasts for the full fiscal ending next March, with the lowest at 6% and the highest being pencilled in at 6.8%, both numbers are way off their previous projections and that of the Reserve Bank.

With the first quarter coming in at 6.7%, the first half growth is only 6.05%, which means the second half has to do a lot of heavy lifting in terms of public capex and private investments. The slowdown has been visible across the key sectors with manufacturing and mining being the worst hit and agriculture being the only shining star.

All eyes are on the RBI, which is meeting for the bi-monthly monetary policy from December 4-6 where though nobody expects a repo rate cut given stubborn inflation, which was at 6.21% in October, but everybody is expecting some serious measures to ease liquidity in the system by way of a reduction in the CRR or SLR.

Care Rating chief economist Rajani Sinha expects the final GDP to come at 6.5% as she expects growth to pick up in the second half if the government pushes up its capex spending.

Her optimism is based on agricultural production being healthy so far which should help further bolster rural consumption and food inflation moderating by the fourth quarter will be supportive of pick-up in consumption.

Domestic brokerage Emkay Global has the lowest forecast at 6%. Its chief economist Madhavi Arora sees more headwinds to growth than tailwinds going forward.

“Despite a likely sequential improvement ahead, we revise down our GDP forecast by 50 bps to 6%, amid slowing manufacturing, and a not-too-exciting consumption story. Cyclical headwinds loom in the form of pressured corporate margins amid fading input cost benefits, tighter lending norms, weaker exports, and mildly slower government capex spending, despite increasing populist measures across the Centre and states in H2,” she said.

Crisil Ratings chief economist DK Joshi, in a note said signs of troubles for the economy are abound as was visible from sharper-than-expected slump in Q2 numbers. On factors contributing to the slowdown, he listed fall in consumption and investment growth, continuing weakness in government capex, elevated borrowing costs and inflation eating into household budgets. Improving agriculture and government consumption spending likely supported consumption.