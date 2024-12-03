Non-IT sectors emerge as fresher hiring hotspots says report

BENGALURU: There has been a significant increase in fresher recruitment across IT domains as sectors such as architecture/interior designing, facility management and wellness/fitness have witnessed substantial y-o-y growth in fresher hiring.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, white-collar hiring grew 6% in the festive season, despite a modest show in November. "This positive trend is driven by strong growths in key non-IT sectors like Oil & Gas (16%), Pharma/Biotech (7%), FMCG (7%), and Real Estate (10%), alongside sustained momentum in emerging domains like AI/ML (30%) and GCCs (11%). The IT sector continues to hold steady, registering a flattish trend vs last year," the report said.

In November specifically, standout performers included Oil & Gas, AI/ML, FMCG and GCCs (global capability centres). Other sectors witnessed moderation in hiring activity, largely expected during the festive season.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com said, "We typically observe muted trends on white collar hiring during the festive period and the 2% growth in November broadly reflects that. However, the combined October and November trends reflect good resilience. Additionally, the rise in non-IT fresher hiring is a good development with respect to the younger talent."

GCCs are no longer mere back-office operations, and they are evolving into strategic innovation hubs, driving business growth. "This transformation is evident in the 62% y-o-y growth of GCCs in Strategy and Management Consulting, highlighting their steady shift from operational support to strategic advisory roles," the report said.

Emerging cities like Ahmedabad (17%), Kolkata (16%), and Hyderabad (11%) are emerging as key players. These cities, with their talent pools, are attracting investments and driving growth in sectors like Semiconductors/Electronics (17%) and Accounting/Finance (25%).

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning experienced a significant 20% y-o-y growth, being particularly pronounced in cities like Kolkata and Delhi NCR, which witnessed a 58% and 47% increase, respectively, the report added.