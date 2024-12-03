SFIO raid at Hero EV, Benling India, Okinawa

NEW DELHI: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has conducted search operations at three companies engaged in manufacturing of electric vehicles, said ministry of corporate affairs in a statement.

The three firms are Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited, Benling India Energy and Technology Private Limited and Okinawa Autotech Internationall Private Limited.

As per the statement, these cases arise from the fraudulent availing of subsidies amounting to Rs 297 crore cumulatively by all the three companies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Government of India.

The FAME II scheme was launched in 2019 to promote electric and hybrid vehicles in India. The FAME-II scheme and the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines, stipulated manufacturing of some key components in India, for the vehicle to be eligible for subsidy under the scheme. The three companies, for claiming subsidies had deceptively shown compliance with the applicable guidelines to the MHI, which was subsequently found to be incorrect and false.