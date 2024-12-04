State-run banks to raise nearly Rs 55,000 crore in bond sales for core capital boost

MUMBAI: Public sector banks have chalked out major debt-fund raising plans to the tune of Rs 54,800 crore by selling additional tier-1 (AT-1) and tier-2 bonds in the remainder of the current financial year to shore up their regulatory capital or core capital. Of this, they have already raised Rs 31,500 crore, according to sources.

If materialised, as they need to get the go-ahead from the finance ministry, they will be mopping up 37 per cent more than what they had done so in FY24--Rs 39,880 crore. Of the money raised last fiscal, Rs 17,500 crore were through AT-1 bond sales.

One of the main drivers of this capital raising is an enabling provision that the markets regulator Sebi had brought about recently, wherein Sebi has relaxed the norms regarding mutual fund valuation of AT1 instruments providing some relief to investors.

So far in FY25, only State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank have issued AT-1 bonds, raising Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore respectively.

SBI and Punjab National Bank aim to raise Rs 10,000 crore each, while Canara Bank is planning Rs 8,500 crore, and Bank of Baroda and Bank of India Rs 7,500 crore each.

Additional issuances in FY25 are planned by Union Bank of India (Rs 4,000 crore), Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 2,500 crore), Indian Bank (Rs 2,000 crore), Central Bank of India (Rs 1,800 crore), and Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 1,000 crore).

The proposed fund-raising through AT-1 and tier-2 or AT2 bonds are aimed at improving their core capital instruments to meet the capital adequacy ratios under Basel III norms.

While AT-1 bonds that don’t have a fixed maturity date are considered to be carrying higher risks as they can be written off during financial distress. Two latest instances of such write-offs were when Yes Bank went belly up, the rescue deal had the RBI writing off a little over Rs 8,000 crore of the lender’s AT1 bonds.

A similar method was applied when RBI asked Centrum Capital to take over the scam-tainted Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, both of which were later renamed as Unity Finance bank upon merger.

In comparison, AT-2 or tier 2 bonds are less risky, offering fixed maturity terms but lower yields.

So far in FY25, only State Bank of India (SBI) and Canara Bank have issued AT-1 bonds, raising Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore respectively.

Tier-2 bond issuances have totalled Rs 23,500 crore this fiscal so far, which is 5 percent higher than FY24 figure, taking the total through both instruments to Rs 31,500 crore.

In FY24, state-run banks cumulatively had raised Rs 17,500 crore through AT-1 bond issuances.