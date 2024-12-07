Easing cycle to begin from February if inflation remains within target: Analysts

MUMBAI: The dual action of the RBI keeping the policy rates unchanged for the 11th consecutive time and at the same time slashing the cash reserve ratio by 50 bps to 4%, offering a long rope to lenders to push credit at a comparatively cheaper rate, has left analysts community divided on the immediate next repo rate cut.

Majority of them still see the rate cycle easing from February if November and December inflation prints come within forecast, while some others see only from next fiscal.

Stating that the 50 bps CRR cut will help support growth, after sharp downward revision in forecast for FY25, Icra Ratings chief economist Aditi Nayar said “if CPI inflation retraces to below 5% by December, the likelihood of a repo cut in February will rise sharply.”

Echoing similar views, Dharmakirti Joshi, her counterpart at Crisil Ratings, said the RBI has tried to address an unfavourable growth-inflation matrix by reducing CRR and retaining repo rate reflecting the central bank’s steadfast focus on its prime objective of managing inflation.

“We expect conditions to turn favourable for rate cuts with the first one in February as the RBI feels Q2 slowdown as transitory and localised to a few manufacturing sectors and expects things to turn better in second half. It sees inflation to ease towards FY25-end given healthy agricultural output,” he said. As per Sakshi Gupta, analyst with HDFC Bank, the RBI engineered a fine balance in its communication between need to remain cautious on growth and achieving price stability.

“This has given scope for a February rate cut, if growth momentum fails to pick-up meaningfully over the coming weeks,” she said, adding that the bank expects GDP to print in at 6.4% which is even below revised RBI estimate of 6.6%.