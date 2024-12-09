How to make sense of diversification

That is required to protect bank balance sheets against any loan-related problems. The RBI continues to focus on bringing down the inflation. From your standpoint, you need to pray that RBI succeeds in doing so in 2025. Market experts are excited about the prospects for investing across sectors in 2025. However, you need to understand the risks that lie ahead.

The headline data shows that India’s economic growth is slowing.

The quarterly results announced by most companies do not paint a rosy picture either. Many analysts have cut growth and earnings estimates for companies. In such a situation, fundamentally, share prices do not justify any significant rally. While the long-term prospects for the Indian consumption market are significant, urban consumers are spending less in the short term. That hurts businesses that rely on selling goods and services to them. If more people buy property with loans, it may lock up significant savings into the real estate market for a few years.

What should be your plan

Diversification is the first thing they teach you when you try learning about financial planning. You must spread your risk across multiple asset classes or a diverse pool of companies to protect you from the downside in any particular asset class or stock. The performance of the Nifty 500 index over 15 years will show that a multi-cap presence in the stock market works.

The Nifty 500 index has done better than the Nifty 50 for 15 years. It has also worked with the S&P 500 in the US, as it has outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Considering your risk profile and broader trend across asset classes, your financial advisor will tell you to make an appropriate asset allocation.

If you are new to equity investing and planning for retirement, you must ensure that the retirement money stays invested for 15-20 years. A diversified index like the Nifty 500 can be a good option, considering the steady economic and profit growth outlook. If you are new to investing, an exchange-traded fund based on a diversified index like the Nifty 500 is a wonderful first step. You only need your will to support you in staying invested.