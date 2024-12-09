Hyundai to set up 600 EV fast charging stations across India in next seven years

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it will install around 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country in the next seven years.

The company plans to have a network of 50 fast public charging stations by the end of December 2024, the automaker said in a statement.

The ambitious initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering sustainable mobility and is poised to play a pivotal role in India's transition to cleaner energy, it added.

Hyundai Motor India Function Head - Corporate Planning Jae Wan Ryu said the EV market in India is expected to grow robustly by 2030.